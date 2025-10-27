My Hero Academia Unleashes All For One’s Final Form With New Look Into the Villain’s Origin

My Hero Academia unleashed All For One’s terrifying final form with a new look into his origin story at last with the newest episode of the final season. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has been working its way through the climax of the war between the heroes and villains, and All For One has been trying desperately to get to Tomura Shigaraki to absorb him and take over his body. But stepping into the fray to stop him is the recently revived Katsuki Bakugo, and it’s really forcing the villain onto the back foot for the first real time in the anime.

My Hero Academia has shared some glimpses into All For One’s past in previous episodes as we’ve gotten to see just how much he had been preparing for to eventually take One For All, but the villain himself has still remained mysterious. This all changed with the newest episode as All For One unleashes the final remnants of his power, and in turn starts to think about everything that brought him to that point. Putting his longtime struggle against his brother in a whole new kind of light after all these years.

My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's Origin at Last

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

It’s explained that after All For One and his younger brother are born in an alley, their mother quickly died during childbirth. During this time, people are starting to awaken with meta abilities following the birth of a glowing baby. This new generation has started to cause chaos throughout Japan, and All For One and his younger brother grow up in the midst of this chaos. All For One himself, from a very young age, thought the world had belonged to him and everyone else was just fodder. But he didn’t really think that way when it came to his brother.

He just couldn’t leave his brother behind even when he started to wantonly kill all those around him and take their power. Inspired by the comic books they would read, All For One then decides to become a Demon Lord feared by all. Through the years, he decides he wants his brother to come along with him and forcibly bestows a quirk onto him. But when the future second One For All user, Kudo, tries to escape with his younger brother, All For One ends up killing him by mistake.

Why All For One Desperately Wanted One For All

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

In the present day, Bakugo reminds him of Kudo and thus All For One decides to stop holding back and unleash the full range of his quirks in one major attack to try and get to Shigaraki. This is all because it’s revealed that the real root of this long running conflict was that All For One wanted One For All in order to reunite with his younger brother. He desperately wanted his younger brother by his side, and had been searching for One For All all this time because he knew there was a piece of his brother still in there.

Despite all of his desire to become a Demon Lord and kill all those who stood in his way, All For One still had a notable connection to his brother that he himself could not throw away. He wanted his brother’s love, and One For All was his twisted version of reuniting the two of them together in an eternal embrace. But thanks to Bakugo, that doesn’t happen as the villain is seemingly defeated once and for all as the episode ends.

