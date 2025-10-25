My Hero Academia Just Gave Bakugo His Biggest Win in the Anime to Date

My Hero Academia just gave Katsuki Bakugo his biggest win in the anime to date as the final season continues to work its way through the climax of the war between the heroes and villains. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON picked up where all of the chaos left off of last season as the war is now into the final battles against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. All Might started the season being All For One’s opponent, but it was quickly made clear that the villain was going to be much tougher than All might could handle even with a special suit of armor.

All Might was even on the brink of death as All For One overpowered the former number one hero, but thankfully Katsuki Bakugo was able to bring himself back to life after taking a fatal wound from Shigaraki in the previous season. Bakugo is now back in action and pushing his body further than ever before, and thanks to this late stage revival, Bakugo has been able to end the latest episode with his biggest win in the anime to date as he dealt the final blow to All For One.

Bakugo Defeats All For One in My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 4 picks up right after Bakugo hit All For One with a ton of explosions that took the long time villain by surprise. As Bakugo woke up from his fatal attack, he was able to get back to the mindset he had in the fight against Shigaraki. He was starting to figure out how to use his Quirk at a much faster, and much stronger rate and was knocking All For One back. This took the villain by surprise as he never expected Bakugo’s ability to keep up with his own, so he didn’t quite notice all of the damage he was taking.

Realizing that his body continued to rewind itself the more damage it was taking, All For One went out against Bakugo with one final assault. The villain was hoping to save more of his energy for another attempt to take over Shigaraki’s body, but instead was overwhelmed by rage. Bakugo’s success started to remind him of the first person who took his brother away from him, Kudo (the second One for All user), and thus the villain decided to forget moving forward with caution and unleashed as much power as he could. Only for Bakugo to surprise the villain again.

Bakugo Launches His Biggest Explosion Yet

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

With one final push from Bakugo landing even more explosions on All For One, even the villain’s monstrous body couldn’t maintain its form under all of that pressure. Bakugo nearly passes out from the pain of pushing his body, but he makes sure to see the fight through to the end. All For One’s body continues to rewind itself even further, and even resembles an infant as the villain still tries to make his way to Shigaraki.

Standing victorious, Bakugo fights back All For One one final time and watches as the villain’s body reverts to a fetus before wiping away entirely. All of the stolen quirks within All For One’s body unfortunately begin to fade away as well, but this is a major victory for Bakugo nonetheless. And with this defeat, Deku now has a much clearer runway to beating Shigaraki before it’s too late.

