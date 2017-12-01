‘My Hero Academia’ Announces ‘Star Wars’ Collaboration

If you thought western fans were the only ones excited for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, think again. Japan is just as hyped for the film, and My Hero Academia is particularly pumped for the sequel.

After all, Shueisha just confirmed the popular series will be doing a collaboration with Star Wars this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, scans of the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump hit the Internet, and fans were met with a big My Hero Academia surprise. Over on Twitter, Yonkou Productions shared a picture from the issue which confirmed Kohei Horikoshi’s manga will be getting a crash-course on the Force this winter.

My Hero Academia Popularity Poll 3 Results and Collaboration poster with Star Wars to be unveiled in Jump Issue 2/3. Merry ChriSMAAASH!!! pic.twitter.com/XCArnB2rmk — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 30, 2017

The new issue revealed the results of My Hero Academia‘s popularity poll, and Star Wars was also mentioned in passing. The franchise will reveal a Star Wars collaboration poster in February. The magazine’s special release in December will house the special promo image.

Of course, fans are excited to see the promising mash-up. My Hero Academia is quickly becoming one of Japan’s most popular manga titles, and Star Wars still stands as a sci-fi monolith. The collaboration will help draw in continued interest in Star Wars: The Last Jedi following its debut, and the honor is a big one for Horikoshi. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece had collaboration for Star Wars: The Force Awakens a few years back.

So far, there is no telling what fans can expect from the crossover poster, but they do have their wishes. Audiences are eager to see Gran Torino done up as Yoda while All Might steps up as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Izuku would make a killer Luke Skywalker, and Tomura Shigaraki would be a perfect stand-in Kylo Ren. Horikoshi is a diehard fan of Star Wars, so this mash-up’s potential is endless. And, if fans get to see Ochaco dress up as Princess Leia, then the anime fandom will just about lose its mind.

What do you want to see from this My Hero Academia mash-up with Star Wars? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics and anime!