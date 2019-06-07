My Hero Academia Reveals The Big 3’s Anime Hero Designs

My Hero Academia’s big return for its fourth season is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year, and while fans will have to wait until October to see it in full, as its big Fall premiere gets closer more details from the new season have started to crop up. One of the more exciting prospects of the newest season will be how the series will capitalize on the big introduction of the top three students of U.A. High School — otherwise known as “The Big 3.“

With the expanded focus on these late third season introductions coming in the next season, fans will be getting to see the Big 3 in action in the hero world. Thanks to @Spytrue on Twitter, fans have now gotten the first look at how their hero personas will translate to the anime. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia S4 anime character designs for The Big 3. pic.twitter.com/fIAzHzye3e — SPY (@Spytrue) June 6, 2019

The third season of the series was infamous for ending on a major cliffhanger, and a major part of this is The Big 3 themselves. The top three students of U.A. High School were introduced very late into the third season, and this was because they will be playing a major part of the meaty Shie Hassaki arc coming in Season 4. Not only will the Big 3 get more into the limelight as Midoriya and the others begin their major hero internships, but they’ll be involved in some key battles to come.

My Hero Academia Season 4 is scheduled to premiere sometime this October. Though the exact premiere date is still unknown as of this writing, Funimation has confirmed they will be streaming the new season when it premieres. If the new season is anything like the manga, Season 4 is sure to be an intense one.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.