‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces A Theatrical New Villain

My Hero Academia took a turn for the worst as the end of the latest episode saw the U.A. Academy students suffer a major setback against the League of Villains when they successfully kidnapped two students.

The villain who pulled this off? A strange, theatrical new villain named Mr. Compress whose Quirk is just as strange as his presentation.

Toward the end of Episode 44 of the series, Bakugo and Tokoyami had been captured and turned into marbles by with his Quirk, which allows him to quickly “compress” anything he wants into such a small state.

He reveals why the League of Villains wanted to capture Bakugo, as his potential as a villain far outweighs his potential as a hero given his destructive power, and captured Tokoyami on a whim because of how strong his Dark Shadow is. The most peculiar thing is that he manages to quickly stumble on all of them without making a sound, and even has an ability to fly away.

With Bakugo and Tokoyami in tow, Compress declares the mission a success and likens their mission as a performance on a stage. His strength overall is a mystery as he’s mainly showed off his preference for tricks and evasion, but seeing as how Midorya and the others caught up with him, he’s power will surely be seen in full.

Mr. Compress is just one of the many odd villains introduced in Season 3 so far, and he’s just yet another reason fans have been glued to their seats since the season began.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.