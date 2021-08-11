My Hero Academia Uncovers Thirteen's Face at Last

✖

My Hero Academia has been working through some of its darkest moments this past year, but the manga is ready to push back on the drama. If you have been keeping up, Izuku has gone through all sorts of trauma in the wake of Shigaraki's power boost and All For One escaping prison. But on a lighter note, well - the series did just show fans how Thirteen looks under all her armor.

The revelation was made this week when My Hero Academia put forward chapter 322. The update was massive given its exploration of Bakugo, and the hero ended his role here with an apology to Deku. In fact, the kids in Class 1-A managed to convince the boy to return to UA High School, and it was there Thirteen appeared.

MHA SPOILERS: Woah, Thirteen is so cute. pic.twitter.com/wDT9nVwwlE — Starzaria (@AzothBruh) August 6, 2021

As you can see above, the heroine is plenty cute without her astronaut helmet on. The woman seems to have a shorter hairstyle with soft bangs covering her face. Her expression seems soft despite all the chaos going on these days. And when she speaks with Izuku, she tells the boy all about the civilian evacuations happening in the wake of All For One's escape.

Clearly, fans were eager to see how Thirteen's face looked, and they have been pleading for an answer all this time. The heroine made her first appearance in My Hero Academia way back in chapter three, so it took nearly 320 chapters to rope in this revelation. Now, fans are curious what role Thirteen will play moving forward in My Hero Academia as there is plenty to do. The villains have a tight grip on the country, and it is up to our pro heroes to restore balance.

