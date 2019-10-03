My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines Ochaco’s Timeskip Costume

My Hero Academia fans have settled upon their go-to heroes in the series, but there are those who have become universal favorites. Much like Izuku, heroes-in-training like Ochaco are adored by the masses. From cosplays to fan-fiction, netizens are willing to honor Ochaco in any way they can, and one decided to shake up their take on the Gravity Hero.

After all, there is only so much you can do to change up Ochaco how she is now. If you imagine how the girl will look after a timeskip, well – you suddenly have a whole lot more options on hand.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as RodrigoSanni shared their take on Ochaco post-timeskip. While the series has yet to delve into such a flashforward, many have suspected the shonen will do so before long. In the same way Naruto and One Piece needed to burn time to train, My Hero Academia could do the same, and Ochaco would look fierce after such a break.

As you can see above, the piece of fan-art doesn’t change up Ochaco too much. The girl is still rocking her pink cheeks and short brown hair as usual. When it comes to her Hero Costume, things have gotten a streamlined alteration, and they accentuate all the muscles Ochaco has toned up.

For the most part, the costume is the same in the arms if not slimmed down. The pink blocking on her torso and chest looks different, and her belt has been toned down a bit. If anything, this grown up look just gives a more sophisticated angle on Ochaco’s classic costume, so fans agree the shift suits her. Now, it seems the only thing fans want to know is whether or not the heroine is still rocking her rocket-propelled shoes…

Do you liked this aged-up take on Ochaco…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.