My Hero Academia Timeskip Confirms One Major Villain’s Death

My Hero Academia has released a brand new chapter set after the original manga’s finale, and with it has confirmed that one major villain has died since the end of the series. My Hero Academia wrapped up its ten year run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi was able to bring the series to an even more conclusive end with the release of its final volume this month. As My Hero Academia’s final entry hits shelves, it comes with a brand new chapter that expands on the time skip seen in the original finale.

My Hero Academia Volume 42 adds a brand new chapter set after the original finale, and it showcases more of the pro hero futures that Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A had gone out on before that original ending. This new chapter shares more updates about the state of the hero world years after the fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and with it also confirms some developments for the Todoroki family. And as teased by My Hero Academia’s final chapters, Toya Todoroki has since died.

My Hero Academia Confirms Dabi Has Died

My Hero Academia Chapter 431 is set about a month after the events of Chapter 430, and with it reveals more of the future pro hero world that Deku and the other former Class 1-A students are now a full part of. Each of these students has managed to break through to the top hero rankings in one way or the other, but Shoto Todoroki has managed to make it to second place despite how complex and complicated the rankings have become since All For One and Shigaraki had been defeated. But Shoto himself is changing too as he’s really moving on from the loss of his brother.

When fans had last seen Toya Todoroki in My Hero Academia Chapter 426, he was definitely worse for wear as the war really pushed his body to its utmost limits. Dabi was on a suicidal path of destruction, and it was clear by the time the final chapters of the manga came around that he wasn’t going to be alive for much longer. Now that many years have passed, Shoto confirms that Toya has indeed passed on as he reveals he was praying at his grave earlier in the day before Class 1-A had a get together in Chapter 431.

Dabi’s Death is My Hero Academia’s Biggest Tragedy

Dabi’s fate is ultimately the most tragic in My Hero Academia‘s run overall. One of the big three stories within the series was through the Todoroki Family as it was showcasing how Endeavor’s burning desire to be the top hero was actually a twisted vision of what true heroism really was. This was evident through the abusive way he treated the rest of his family, and it resulted in the “birth” of the villain Dabi. The former Toya Todoroki felt he was betrayed and abandoned by his father, and it led him on a fiery path of revenge.

But with Dabi knowing his days were limited, his search for revenge was more of a self-destructive one. He wanted to essentially burn away his own body and die in a brutal and public fashion in order to permanently damage Endeavor’s reputation. He wanted to destroy his father inside and out, and only when he was fully accepted by his family was he finally at the edge of death. Of course, by then it was too late to recover from all of the physical and emotional damage done to him already.