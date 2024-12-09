My Hero Academia Timeskip Breaks Hearts With Deku and Bakugo’s Final Goodbye

My Hero Academia has been brought to a complete end with the release of its final volume in Japan, and a new special ending chapter has revealed a much more heartbreaking final goodbye between Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo before the two of them went on their separate ways. My Hero Academia might have released the final chapter of the manga with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, but the final volume of the series just hit shelves in Japan this month. And to commemorate this final release, series creator Kohei Horikoshi included some brand new material set after that original ending.

My Hero Academia Volume 42 hit shelves in Japan with over 30 pages of a brand new chapter taking place after the original ending. This new expanded ending focuses on further fleshing out the hero world Izuku and the others are now in following the time skip seen in the final chapter, and with it gave fans some key final moments between its biggest characters. For Deku and Bakugo, the two of them finally leave their long running rivalry turned partnership behind as the two of them take very different paths into their respective futures.

How Do Deku and Bakugo Say Goodbye?

My Hero Academia Chapter 431 takes place after the final chapter of the series, and picks up a month after Deku gets his power suit from Bakugo and the rest of the former Class 1-A heroes. The group is getting together to celebrate Shoto Todoroki’s reaching the Number 2 spot on the top heroes’ chart, and Bakugo gives Deku a ride there. Bakugo asks if Deku’s going to keep teaching even now that he’s working as a hero, and Deku says that he will. He loves the fact that he’s gotten to pass his experiences onto a new generation, and is even happier now that he’s also working as a hero alongside the others.

But hilariously, this was Bakugo trying to get Deku to work alongside of him only for Deku to turn it down. Bakugo’s more angry that Deku didn’t even think highly enough of himself to think Bakugo would want to work with him, and chastises the fact that Deku doesn’t even notice the most obvious of things because he thinks so lowly of himself. In fact, treating everyone as special to him is almost the same as not treating anyone as special overall. And that gets Deku thinking.

Deku and Bakugo’s Final Scene Together

When there’s a nearby carjacking, the former Class 1-A heroes all move together and Deku and Bakugo have one final scene together. Bakugo says he made it first, only for Deku to correct him with the fact that he wasn’t. It’s a small moment, but a reflection of the fact that Deku no longer just placates Bakugo anymore in his bragging. All these years later, this rivalry has been left behind and Deku really is his own person that doesn’t need to really worry about someone else anymore.

Bakugo then waves goodbye to Deku, and he sees Deku slowly walking away little by little. It’s a send off to the connection these once shared as young heroes as now it’s clear that their futures are taking them in different directions. They’re not going to be fighting alongside anymore, and it’s a bit sadder for Bakugo because he was key in helping Deku achieve his dream of being a hero. But as it turns out, in all that time Deku found something else that he cares about a lot more. Deku and Bakugo are growing up and apart, and that’s their true ending.