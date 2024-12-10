My Hero Academia: Mt. Lady’s Timeskip Design Hides a Tragic Easter Egg

My Hero Academia has released a new chapter set after the original manga’s ending, and it reveals that Mt. Lady’s future hero costume comes with a secret tribute to her fallen friend Midnight. My Hero Academia might have ended with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi really went all out for the release of the final volume of the manga overall. Hitting shelves across Japan, the final volume of My Hero Academia comes with over 30 new pages of brand new story set after the original finale and fleshing out that time skip seen in that finale.

My Hero Academia Volume 42 is now available on shelves in Japan, and with it comes a brand new chapter set about a month after the events of Chapter 430. This fully explores the time skip introduced in the manga’s original finale, and gives fans a much better look at the heroes in the future and how much their world has evolved since the fight against All For One. As for Mt. Lady, she’s still an active pro hero near the top of the charts and she has a major shout out to Midnight hidden in her new gear. Check it out as highlighted by @dinklebutton on X.

Please tell me someone noticed that Mt. Lady’s mask is like Midnight’s now #MHAFinalVol #MHASpoilers pic.twitter.com/x7ADxYdOrG — post canon mouth opened hawks (@dinklebutton) November 29, 2024

Mt. Lady Pays Tribute to Midnight With Her Future Costume

My Hero Academia Chapter 431 takes place a month after the events of Chapter 430, and reveals more of the pro hero lives for Izuku Midoriya and the other former members of Class 1-A in the future. With it, fans are treated to the full reveal of the new Top 10 hero rankings in the future and it reveals some major changes to the line up from the original series. Not only has Mt. Lady risen to Number 3 in the rankings, but fans also get a new full look at her future costume. There are more noticeable changes in the suit itself, but the real secret change is in the mask she wears over here eyes.

It not includes two sharp points at the bottom, and this is a change reminiscent of Midnight’s own mask. As fans remember, Midnight was really the only key hero from the series to lose their live in the fight against the villains and remains one of the key losses on the hero side overall. While her death wasn’t revealed in full, all that remained was her mask afterwards. So Mt. Lady appears to have paid homage to her fallen friend with a mask tribute of her own.

Midnight Is Still One of My Hero Academia’s Worst Deaths

Not only was Midnight one of the only really losses for the hero side, her death was ultimately My Hero Academia‘s most disappointing. It’s an opinion even shared by My Hero Academia star Elizabeth Maxwell, who voices Midnight in the anime as well. Speaking with ComicBook about it at DragonCon 2024 earlier this Summer, Maxwell noted how it was a shame that fans didn’t get to see Midnight’s final stand as a hero in the anime.

“With all due respect to the creators, who I respect to the moon and back, I was disappointed that we didn’t get to see Midnight’s last stand, especially since an episode or two ago, we saw these beautiful fight scenes with pro-heroes and see them fighting for their lives,” Maxwell stated. “It was a little disappointing to me that her fight and death was a little glossed over but it was still really cool and heartbreaking to portray those last moments. She’s a Momma Bear and to go down feeling like you let your babies down is heartbreaking.”