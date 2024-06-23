My Hero Academia Explains How Dabi Became a Villain

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now making headway through the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the newest episode of the anime revealed the tragic reason why Toya Todoroki became the villain Dabi! My Hero Academia is now in the final war between the heroes and villains, and this means the anime is closing out the key final fights before it all comes to an end. This is a big deal for Dabi as while he was hoping to face off against his father, he ends up fighting against his younger brother Shoto. But either way, Dabi's choosing to air out his trauma.

My Hero Academia has kicked off the fiery fight between the Todoroki brothers, and Dabi had teased Shoto that this was his chance to reveal more about his past. After crushing his family with the reveal that he was actually the long lost Toya during the previous war, Dabi revealed that there is still quite a lot of gaps leading into how he became the angry villain he is today. And in doing so, Dabi revealed just how tragic of an origin story he really has and why he's willing to kill himself to get his revenge.

thank you bones for adding anime-original scenes and showing how teen touya adapted🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eoeo2Z7EKN — not lena (@bluegreytan) June 22, 2024

My Hero Academia: How Toya Became Dabi

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 starts the fight between Dabi and Shoto, and Dabi begins to reveal more about his past. Revealing that after he was thought to be burned alive, he barely survived through the desire to show his father that he can still improve. But All For One had found the burning Toya, and put his body back together. After spending three years in a coma, Toya awakens (shocked that his body has aged) to find that his body's been so damaged that all he should do is heal.

It was explained that Toya was meant as a spare vessel for All For One should the Tomura Shigaraki plan fail, but Toya himself was not interested in following along with All For One's vision. Toya even tries to head back home, only to find the same abuse towards Shoto that he once got. Feeling in soul that this meant that his life didn't matter, his rage burned even hotter and turned into a pure hatred that he no longer worries about his own well being. He wants to completely die, and destroy his own body and Todoroki family in the process. It's a pain that's turned into hate, and a hate that a fight with Shoto might not be enough to salve.