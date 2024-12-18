My Hero Academia Timeskip Sees Monoma Living Out His Greatest Dream

My Hero Academia’s manga might have ended earlier this year but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t picking through the “post-credits scene” that gave manga readers a look into the future. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory in our opening paragraph, shonen fans were able to see what Hero Society looks like far into the future following the fight against All For One and Shigaraki. Thanks to the release of the final manga volume of the superhero series, creator Kohei Horikoshi was able to inject several new pages that gave grand finales to multiple characters. One such character is Monoma, the copy cat hero, who was able to achieve some big things.

Warning. If you don’t want to be spoiled on the timeskip of My Hero Academia, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. One of the most staggering aspects of Monoma’s character was the fact that his Quirk was ever seen as weak. Growing up, the Copy Cat hero’s fellow students would make fun of his powers, thinking that it was worthless to copy the Quirks of others for a limited time. Of course, Monoma would eventually prove them all wrong as he was able to harness his amazing powers to be a force to be reckoned with as a part of UA Academy. In the future, Monoma has achieved one of his dreams by becoming a major crime fighter in his adulthood.

Studio BONES

Monoma’s Top Ten Reign

While Shoto Todoroki has become the number two hero in Hero Society, following Lemillion in the rankings, Monoma has achieved a dream by making it into the top ten. In a specific panel, we learn that the Copy Cat Hero is the tenth highest ranking hero in Japan and that he is sporting a new style in his professional hero days post-UA Academy graduation. Monoma has gone far flashier in his adult years and while we don’t see him in action here, it’s clear that he has been improving from his school days.

In achieving this honor, it would be interesting to see how Monoma works in terms of crime fighting if he is tackling villains on his own. Thanks to his Quirk copying powers, he has most likely grown far more adept at learning new powers on the fly given any of the unique circumstances he encounters. With the image you can see below, it’s clear that the Copy Cat Hero hasn’t lost his flair in his adult years.

A My Hero Academia Sequel?

Unfortunately, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made no statements regarding the possibility of Hero Society making a comeback post the manga’s finale. Luckily, this fact doesn’t mean that the manga artist is finished with the medium as Kohei has been hinting at the fact that he has a brand new story in the works. Whether it will once again focus on super heroes is anyone’s guess but fans of Class 1-A are sure to give whatever work Horikoshi produces a chance.

Next year will see the release of the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia’s anime, set to animate some of the biggest moments of the superhero shonen to date. While this might be the grand finale for the television series, it’s entirely possible that a new movie could still arrive and perhaps, that potential fifth movie will focus on the future of our young heroes.

Want to stay updated on the adult iterations of UA Academy's students? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.