My Hero Academia Creator Has No Regrets Over Missing Out on Quirks

In the world of My Hero Academia, quirks are fundamental to the characters and their roles in society. Quirks not only shape the individual’s abilities but also influence how they view themselves and how others perceive them. Given the beginnings of the manga, including Deku and other surprisingly high-profile heroes being born quirkless, these powers, and even their absence, greatly affect each character’s development.

As the popular manga nears its conclusion, many fans wonder if there were more quirks or characters that could have been explored. However, in a recent interview with Shonen Jump, creator Kohei Horikoshi addressed this question directly.

Horikoshi’s Final Thoughts on the Quirks in the Series

During the My Hero Academia “World Best Hero” Popularity Poll, which saw Katsuki Bakugo take the crown as the most popular character, creator Kohei Horikoshi was asked around the 44-minute mark whether there were any quirks or characters he wished he had included but didn’t.

Horikoshi confidently replied, “I don’t think so. I didn’t hold back!” He emphasized that he used all the quirks he wanted to showcase, and even characters who appeared briefly still had their own charm. As the manga concludes with Volume 42, released December 4th, Horikoshi reassures fans that the final chapter will bring even more excitement and closure.

Quirks Explored in My Hero Academia

In My Hero Academia, quirks drive the series’ narrative and character arcs, with One for All being the most iconic. A quirk that can only be inherited willingly, it grants immense strength and speed. Izuku “Deku” Midoriya inherits One for All from All Might in Chapter 10 of My Hero Academia, though initially, he only receives a portion of its power. He gradually learns to control it, and in Chapter 258, he taps into Full One For All in his battle with Shigaraki during the War Arc. Finally, in Chapter 369, Deku fully masters the quirk.

His journey of mastering One For All, which includes quirks from past users, is tied to both his personal growth and the legacy of the Symbol of Peace, All Might. As Deku grows in strength, viewers also witness his personal growth, discovering his quirks, powers, and their origins alongside him. His transformation into a more powerful, as All Might entrusts him with the quirk and the responsibility of carrying on his legacy.



How My Hero Academia Pushes the Limits of Quirks

In My Hero Academia, quirks are pushed to their limits by not only testing characters’ growth and abilities through intense battles but also serving as a tool to explore relationships and traumas, revealing deeper layers of each character’s emotional journey and personal struggles. Some relationships are explored through the lens of family and the pressures of expectations, particularly regarding quirks.

Todoroki’s internal struggle with his Half-Cold Half-Hot quirk is highlighted during the Sports Festival arc, especially in his battle with Deku. His reluctance to use his fire side reflects his conflict with his father, Endeavor. In Chapter 120, Todoroki reveals that Endeavor burned him as a child, forcing him to use his flames in a way that traumatized him. This moment exposes the emotional weight Todoroki carries, shaped by his father’s abusive expectations in regard to his quirk.

Todoroki’s internal conflict intensifies when he faces Dabi, who is revealed to be his brother, in Chapter 290 when Dabi’s true identity is exposed. Dabi’s Blueflame quirk, symbolizing destruction and revenge, is fully revealed as he confronts Endeavor. The fight highlights the destructive potential of both Todoroki brothers’ quirks, emphasizing the generational trauma caused by Endeavor’s abusive actions.

Horikoshi Didn’t Hold Back

These characters’ quirks, tested in various battles throughout the series, are more than just abilities—they reflect each character’s growth and, to an extent, the characters themselves. My Hero Academia illustrates how quirks evolve alongside those who wield them, serving as both powers and symbols of personal transformation.

Horikoshi brilliantly uses quirks in My Hero Academia to explore the complexities of growth, trauma, and resilience, ensuring each character’s power evolves in parallel with their personal journey. Through quirks, Horikoshi deepens relationships, from Deku evolving to Todoroki and Dabi’s troubled family bond. Quirks are the heart and soul of My Hero Academia and will continue to be even though its manga has come to a close.

