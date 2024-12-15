My Hero Academia Timeskip Reveals Shoto’s Pro Hero Future (& His Real Dream Job)

My Hero Academia has revealed what Shoto Todoroki’s pro hero future has looked like after its big time skip, and it teases that Shoto has something other on his mind than being a hero. My Hero Academia returned with the final volume of the manga series overall earlier this month, and it officially brings Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series to an end. It’s a much more conclusive end than when it first wrapped up with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, however, as Horikoshi has gone back and added over 30 pages of brand new material fleshing out the future hero world.

My Hero Academia now has a new final chapter set after the manga’s original finale, and with it explores more of the future world that Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the former Class 1-A students now live in. After everything he had been through with his father and brother, it turns out that while Shoto is successful at what he does as a pro hero he’s not really satisfied with it. Thinking it’s only something he’s doing because he’s been essentially led to this point, Shoto has plans to seek out a different path that more involves food.

Shoto Becomes a Top Hero in the Future

My Hero Academia Chapter 431 is a brand new chapter released with Volume 42 of the manga in Japan, and takes place about a month after Deku joins the rest of the former Class 1-A in pro hero action. The friends all unite to celebrate Shoto as it turns out that he’s risen all the way to the second spot in the top hero rankings. As a result, he’s begun to reassess some things about his current career trajectory. And it’s made him think about whether or not he actually wants to spend all of his time as a pro hero and instead wants to seek out other activities and futures.

In the time since the war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi has since died. And this has started to put things in a new perspective for him and with the rest of the Todoroki family. It’s been noted how he’s starting to break out of the shadow of what his father had done before, and those around him have started to point out that he’s made the right choices to get out of that poor reputation from his father. But as he continues to struggle, Shoto instead wonders what he can do for himself.

What Shoto Really Wants to Do in the Future

Hearing all this praise about how he’s doing things better than his father, and finally putting Dabi to rest, Shoto has really started to think about his place in hero society. As the future begins to change with less active villains following All For One’s defeat, Shoto and the other heroes have been able to think about what else to do with their lives for the first real time. And this is where Shoto realizes that his fate might have just pulled him in this direction.

So to change things, Shoto instead wants to start taking classes to make bowls and chopsticks. He’s always enjoyed eating (which has resulted in some of his best moments in the series’ past), and now that he has more free time he wants to be more involved with cooking. Wanting to be a hero is not all that he wants to be, and now he has the freedom and drive to seek out a brighter, less hero focused future.