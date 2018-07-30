‘My Hero Academia’ Teases A Huge Todoroki Family Secret

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fans are beyond invested with the students in Class 1-A. Heroes like Izuku Midoriya are clear favorites, but Shoto Todoroki is right on up there. So, you can see why the series’ latest chapter got the fandom buzzing over the boy’s family.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for the latest chapter of My Hero Academia below!

Thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump and Viz Media, chapter 192 of My Hero Academia is here to wow. The big update shows the aftermath of Endeavor’s destructive battle with High-End, but his grisly injuries aren’t the crux of this chapter.

No, that meaty section is all thanks to Natsu and his surprising name-drop of his older brother.

At long last, readers were given a big update about the mysterious Todoroki. Fans are told the boy’s name when Natsu finally confronts his father about his abusive behavior, and the outraged boy hints that something terrible happened to his older brother Touya.

“You completely neglected us and left us to listen to Mom screaming and Shoto crying. Not to mention what happened to big bro Touya,” Natsu says, confirming something real bad must have gone down with his brother.

“You going off and beating some strong villains doesn’t make all that just disappear, dammit!”

So far, there are no details about Touya out aside from his name, but fans have their own theories about the boy. In fact, one of the biggest rumors regarding Touya is that the eldest Todoroki sibling might be Dabi, one of the League of Villains’ top members. The fiery villain seems to have some sort of connection with Endeavor, and his shadowed past might tie him closer to Shoto than the boy may know.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you think Touya could really be Dabi? What could be the story behind this eldest Todoroki?