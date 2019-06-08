My Hero Academia Cosplay Imagines Shoto Todoroki’s Female Twin

There are a lot of different character to keep track of in My Hero Academia. Whether they be heroes, villains, or students, none may have as much potential as the young student of UA Academy, Shoto Todoroki. The neglected son of the #2 hero, Endeavor, Todoroki attempts to live outside of his father’s shadow using his powers: a combination of fire and ice manipulation. One cosplayer decided to bring her own interpretation of the character to life with a genderbending costume that would fit well into the ranks of the anime series.

Reddit User Suaki brought her interpretation of Todoroki to the attentions’ of My Hero fans across the world:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shoto Todoroki is a serious, powerful would-be hero who is able to combine both his fire and ice powers to amazing effect. While he was somewhat tortured by his father growing up in an attempt to turn Todoroki into a powerful hero, it caused the young hero to resent, even hate, his father Endeavor. Gaining his fire powers from his father’s genes and his ice manipulation from his mother, the beginning of the series saw Todoroki not even wanting to produce fire of any kind, in defiance of his Pops.

The student firestarter has fought villains alongside other MHA veterans such as Midoriya and Bakugo, with one of his most impressive villain fights being against the character Stain. When Stain, a villain who wanted to change the world in order to stop heroes from being “glory hounds, arrived on the scene, it took the combined forces of Midoriya’s strength, Todoroki’s energy manipulation, and Iida’s engine propelled speed to take him down.

Thanks to his powers and prowess, Todoroki also made quick work of the “Hero License Exam”, easily being one of the student who was able to obtain their license and become a full fledged hero while still attending Hero Academy. His destructive firepower and defensive, sometimes maneuverable, ice abilities make Todoroki one of the strongest students around. Now if he’d only pick a hero name for himself, we’d be all set!

What do you think of this genderbending cosplay for My Hero Academia’s Todoroki? What other characters would you like to see brought to life in a similar vein? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and PLUS ULTRA!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.