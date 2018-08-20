‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up Todoroki’s Biggest Feud

Todoroki is one of the major standouts of My Hero Academia, and if you thought his beef with Midoriya during the Sports Festival would be his biggest feud yet you’re in for for a major surprise.

Things are only heating up as the latest episode of the series introduces one of Todoroki’s fiercest rivalries yet as he and Shiketsu’s Inasa finally square off before phase two of the Provisional Hero License Exam.

Before the Rescue Exercise phase began, Todoroki confronted Inasa, who had been staring blankly at him for quite a while. Shiketsu had mentioned that they want a good relationship with U.A., as they apologized for Seiji’s behavior in the first half, but Todoroki uses Inasa’s intensity as a point of contention to this.

Todoroki asks Inasa if he’s done something to him, and Inasa replies, “Well, I’m sorry son of Endeavor…but I hate you guys.” He notes that Todoroki has changed a bit since the Sports Festival, but his eyes are still like Endeavor’s. This throws Todoroki off a little, but Inasa was able to spring right back to his positivity after being so intense.

Inasa’s been a strange case ever since he was introduced to the series. He’s a first year, and like Todoroki, he was initially going to enter U.A. High School with the highest scores on the entrance tests. And although he praised U.A. in his first appearance, fans realized something was up when Aizawa noted that Inasa eventually refused to enroll.

His beef with Todoroki and Endeavor here seems to imply that maybe they are the reason Inasa avoided U.A. in the first place. Instead of praising them with his usually bubbly personality, this was an intensity only focused toward Todoroki.

With Todoroki still trying to deal with the shadow of his father, now this is another challenge he’ll have to face due to someone bearing a grudge outside of his control.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.