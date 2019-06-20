My Hero Academia Meets Super Mario With This Clever Todoroki Mash-Up

My Hero Academia fans have the drive to do just about anything, but the question is whether or not they should. A few controversial projects have come from the fandom, but a recently released one is anything but. In fact, one fan has made the perfect My Hero Academia project, and it has got gamers laughing real hard.

After all, My Hero Academia just crossed over with Nintendo for a hot moment thanks to one punny piece of artwork.

Over on Reddit, an artist known as DatBoiDinkle put up a piece of artwork they did for Todoroki Shoto. The character is a favorite with fans given his origin story, and this artist decided to give him a Super Mario mirror with Toad.

So, yes. The world has met Toadoroki, and it will never be the same.

As you can see, Toadoroki combines Toad from the Super Mario franchise with the dual-quirk hero. One part of Toad’s mushroom head is one fire while the other frosts over, but that is not the best part. The greatest thing comes with how Toad is frowning as he charges forward, and that is all on him.

Of course, this crossover has fans curious about the other Super Mario x Pro Hero pieces just waiting to be made. Of course, there is the obvious pick with Marioriya to play off Izuku, but there are others lurking out there. From Bowsugo to Waluigida, it seems the heroes of Class 1-A were born to join up with Nintendo, and fans are begging for someone to mash up All Might with Donkey Kong ASAP.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.