My Hero Academia Levels-Up Toga’s Izuku Obsession

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc in the series has been pretty focused on Shigaraki and the League of Villains as they contend with the villainous new Meta Liberation Army faction. This has lead to a deeper exploration of Shigaraki, and the last few chapters of the series have been digging into the mysterious fan favorite villain Himiko Toga. Along with exploring her past, Toga’s present is being emphasized as well.

Chapter 226 of the series sees Toga pushed harder than she has even been pushed before, and along with her past being exposed to fans, they also see Toga’s obsession with Izuku Midoriya reach a whole new level.

Toga’s fight with Curious has put Toga on the ropes as she’s being attacked on all fronts with her mental and physical states being put through all kinds of stress. It was teased in the previous chapter that Toga’s obsession with Midoriya is rooted in the fact that one of her first victims looked a lot like him, and that may be the case as Chapter 226 opens with her attack on this individual named Saito.

But that’s not all. As Toga is pushed to her limits, and on the brink of death, she uses the last stash she had of Ochaco Uraraka’s blood. She thinks of Midoriya at this moment as she transforms because she knows that Uraraka is someone Midoriya trusts. She wants that for herself, and thinks that it must be nice to be close to the ones you love. Toga wants to be more like Uraraka, like Midoriya, because they get to lead these carefree lives when hers was marred by her blood lust brought on by her quirk.

Before killing Curious, she says, “I just wanna love, live, and die in my own way. My normal way. I wanna be even more like the people I love.” And as she gets away from the fight, she thinks this just like Izuku. So Toga’s obsession with Midoriya has much deeper roots as fans had suspected due to her actions during the Hero License Exam.

Now that fans have gotten more of an understanding as to how Toga thinks, they also have a better idea of why Midoriya is such a strong point of interest. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

