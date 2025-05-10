My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki’s Original Quirk (& It’s Heartbreaking)

My Hero Academia has been revealing all sorts of new information about its characters now that its manga has officially ended, and it turns out that Tomura Shigaraki’s real quirk has a heartbreaking connection to his grandmother, Nana Shimura. The final arc of My Hero Academia came with several major revelations about Shigaraki and his connection with All For One. Because while it had seemed like All For One was raising Nana Shimura’s grandson to be his successor in the future, he was truly only raising the young Shimura to be his new body when he took over as a Demon Lord.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was explained during the final arc that All For One’s desire for a new body had led him to experimenting on many children like Dabi and others as he searched for a suitable vessel. This even went as far as manipulating the quirks of some of these children, and that was the case for Tenko Shimura. Before this young Shimura became the Decay spreading villain, it turns out that the original quirk that he was born with was a lot closer to Nana Shimura’s own float. In fact, it’s even seen a little bit in action through All For One.

TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki’s Original Quirk

When asked by a fan what Tenko Shimura’s original quirk was before it was taken by All For One, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed in the new Ultra Age book (as spotted by @aitaikimochi on X) that Tenko’s original quirk was similar to his grandmother’s own, “The circular thing AFO had around him while floating was actually the basis of Tenko’s quirk. However, since AFO beefed it up with various other quirks, the original one wasn’t that strong.” So the young Tenko could have a much less tragic life without All For One’s influence and interference.

All For One had it so out for Nana Shimura that he manipulated her family into having a new son, and stole that young baby’s quirk to replace it with the much more destructive Decay quirk. This is what ultimately turned Tenko away from the rest of the world following what he did to his family as a result of his quirk going wild, and it really paints a much harsher picture of the kind of hopeless life that this villain really had. He was literally bred into this kind of future, and Tenko Shimura fully transformed into Tomura Shigaraki.

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

What Does This Mean for Shigaraki?

All For One manipulated all aspects of his life (including the name he had originally gone by), and this had impacted many different lives. Tenko’s was altered in some very significant ways as All For One was only seeking to use the young boy as his future body. It’s why when Shigaraki starts to take full control of All For One’s power, he tries his best to keep his former master out of his body. It’s a push and pull that paints a much tragic picture.

Little did Shigaraki know, All For One was also dangling his original quirk over him. That small ring boost in the air was amped up by the villain’s other stolen quirks, but it originally came from the young Tenko. There’s a parallel world out there that had Tenko be born with this quirk, and even potentially pursued a hero career like his grandmother. At the very least, he’d still have his family around if he was able to keep that first quirk.

HT – @aitaikimochi on X