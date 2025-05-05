My Hero Academia’s Creator Always Wanted to Kill Bakugo

My Hero Academia made a major shift when Katsuki Bakugo met his fate at the hands of Tomura Shigaraki in the final war between the heroes and villains, and it turns out the creator behind it all always planned to kill off Bakugo and bring him back later. My Hero Academia might have ended its run last Summer, but the series has been continuing with a series of brand new entries continuing the story. Now that’s reached a whole new level with the launch of a new Ultra Age book featuring tons of new information about the characters from the creator himself.

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been revealing all sorts of new information about the characters not revealed during the series’ run, and even more about his process behind the scenes of some of its biggest moments. This includes new insights into Bakugo’s death at the hands of Shigaraki in the final war, and it turns out that the creator had always planned to kill off the hero to show off just how much of a threat that Shigaraki truly was. At the same time, he had always planned to bring him back in a rather surprising way as well.

My Hero Academia Creator Wanted to Kill and Revive Bakugo

As detailed by @aitaikimochi on X, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi had planned from the start to kill Bakugo and revive him later to show how strong Shigaraki had become in the final war. Horikoshi even went as far as asking the series’ editor whether or not this would be okay to do, and noted how it would take about a year in real world time before the young hero would make his full return to the series. His editor was even wondering whether or not that fans would be alright with such a move despite the fact that he was giving it his okay.

It turns out that Horikoshi had also consulted with emergency response teams as to how someone could be revived after their heart burst, and learned that it would need to be stitched back up immediately. With this in mind, it’s why Horikoshi tried to make Edgeshot repairing Bakugo’s heart as realistically as he could. Given the response to fans from everything that went down from this moment, it certainly made an impact as that entire year fans had been hoping to see Bakugo come back to life. It was a tough wait.

Why Was Bakugo Killed in Hero Academia?

With Horikoshi revealing that Bakugo was killed in order to prove how strong Shigaraki was, it does ultimately serve its purpose within My Hero Academia’s final arc. At that moment, the heroes had not been taking as significant of losses as the villain side of things. It really seemed to be a one-way fight, and despite some of the injuries that would take them out of commission, it was still going a bit too well for the heroes before Deku was able to get in the fight in full.

But Bakugo’s death properly upped the ante for the final fights. It truly made Shigaraki a fearsome presence, and teased that no character was truly safe in My Hero Academia. It meant that even Deku could lose his life at any time, so it was an even bigger relief to see Bakugo return to the fight soon after. It was only a few minutes within the scope of the final fight itself, but fans really waited over a year’s worth of chapters to find out Bakugo’s true fate. That made each chapter all the more compelling, so Horikoshi really made the right move here.

