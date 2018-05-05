Reminder: ‘My Hero Academia’ Premieres On Toonami Tonight

Anime fans know Adult Swim’s Toonami block as it served to introduce many current fans to the world of anime, and each new series premiere on the block is a momentous occasion. Especially when the newest series is the hottest anime of the last few years.

My Hero Academia premieres tonight, Saturday, May 5, on Toonami at 11:30 PM EST, and now more people than ever will get to see why it is one of the most popular action series currently running.

Many fans of the series have seen the series through streaming services, and are even currently enjoying the third season, but the series airing on cable network television is sure to get some of the fans to take a second glance.

For a lot of fans, it will be a good revisit, and it will be the first time watching for many others. Either way, many will be tuning into its Toonami premiere. It’s certainly one series you should not miss.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

Excited for Toonami's My Hero Academia debut?