My Hero Academia Reveals Twice’s Biggest Fear

My Hero Academia’s latest arc has been pitting the League of Villains against the new villainous faction, the Meta Liberation Army, and each new chapter of the manga has revealed a little more about the villains than ever before. The focus has moved to Twice, who’s taken center stage as it’s revealed that the Meta Liberation Army wants his quirk to create a clone of their Leader should he ever die.

With this greater focus, fans learn more all about where Twice has come from and the latest chapter of the series even sheds light on his greatest fear. After seeing his clones all violently kill each other and disappear, Twice was worried the same would happen to him.

Chapter 229 of the series dives into Twice’s backstory. Without parents and without a job, Twice was left wandering alone and thus created doubles of himself to talk to. This eventually leads to what fans saw before as his clones all violently killed one another as they argued over which Twice was the original. This has driven him mad as now he’s worried he’s not the original either.

In the chapter, he mentions how the clones will disappear with a small injury like breaking their arm and this turns out to be an important line. When Skeptic’s clones (that all look like Twice) grab him and break his arm, Twice begins to laugh as his arm is broken but he has not disappeared. He was so scared of vanishing that he’s been holding back in each of his fights, and this drove him wild as he further fell into the League of Villains.

But with his broken arm confirming that his worst fear is not true, Twice has seemingly increased his power as well (much like both Toga and Shigaraki in previous chapters) and will be fighting to save Toga’s life in the next chapter.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.