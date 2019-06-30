My Hero Academia Reveals How Twice’s Quirk Can Be Used For Good

My Hero Academia knows there is lots more to Twice than meets the eye. Ever since the character was introduced, fans were keen on comparing him to Marvel’s Deadpool, but the baddie has since come into a life of his own. And thanks to a recent update, fans were able to learn firsthand how Twice could’ve become a hero in his own right.

After all, his quirk is one that could be used for good, and Twice showed an interesting way how in the manga.

Not long ago, a brand-new chapter of My Hero Academia went live. It was there fans met up with Twice as the baddie prepared to save Toga. The vixen was critically injured during a recent battle with the Meta Liberation Army. While Toga one against her opponents, she was left on death’s doornail from blood loss, but Twice can do something about that.

The new chapter begins with Twice laying out Toga with his clones beside him. It is then the baddie asks Toga to forgive him for taking such precise measurements of her. He does this so he can make a double of Toga who is durable enough to donate blood that will keep her alive.

So, yes. It turns out Double can help save people in these situations by becoming a personalized, walking blood bank.

Not only does this reveal prove Twice can do good things without nefarious motivations, but it shows what could have been. Twice had the gifts necessary to become a top-tier medical Pro Hero, but that isn’t what he was able to pursue. Thanks to his rotten luck in life, Twice was abandoned at a time where he could have made the choice to use his quirk to save others. It’s for that reason Twice decided to turn to a life of crime, but fans cannot help but wonder what could have been for the wayward fighter if things had gone differently for him.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.