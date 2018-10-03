‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Adds More Theatrical Dates

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has become one of the year’s must-see superhero films, and Funimation knows it! After all, the feature has expanded its limited theatrical run by a few days, so isn’t it about time you checked out a PLUS ULTRA screening?

Over on Twitter, Funimation confirmed the expansion with a quick message.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You did it, fans!! Your hype for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is so insane that it’s getting TWO EXTRA DAYS in theaters,” the page wrote.

🔥You did it, fans!! 🔥 Your hype for #MyHeroAcademia: Two Heroes is so insane that it’s getting TWO EXTRA DAYS in theaters! Oct 4 & 6 in select theaters 👉 //t.co/3okbkU0vOy pic.twitter.com/paoVa4aBpk — Funimation (@FUNimation) October 3, 2018

According to the report, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will host screenings on October 4th and 6th. At first, the film’s theatrical run was slated to end on October 2nd. Fans can check out the new dates here and see which of their local theaters will take part in the screenings.

For those curious about the dub-sub breakdown of the showings, Funimation says that decision falls upon each individual theater.

So far, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has enjoyed a solid box office run. Currently, the limited run venture has grossed more than $4.1 million domestically. As the movie has only been out for a week, this total shows the kind of power My Hero Academia has even when its screened in over 500 theaters.

So, will you be making a stop at the theaters this week to see the movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.