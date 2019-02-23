‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Blu-ray Sales Tops Chart

With the first anime film for the My Hero Academia franchise finally available for purchase as a physical product in Japan, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is making waves on the weekly sales chart.

According to an Oricon sales report for February 11th to February 17th, the Blu-ray “Plus Ultra” edition of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes moved 10,603 units that first week it was available. Given that it released on February 13th and didn’t even have the full week, that’s pretty impressive. The next closest anime was the second volume of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind with 4,326 units. That means the My Hero Academia film more than doubled the sales of the next closest anime offering.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Blu-ray special edition hit the top of the Blu-ray sales chart, the DVD version of the same landed second on the DVD sales chart at 7,387. The standard editions, by comparison, sold 1,279 units for the Blu-ray version and 1,943 for the DVD. In total, that means My Hero Academia: Two Heroes sold 21,212 units across all versions.

The official Twitter for the film shared the news earlier this week with several images from the anime movie as well as a piece of key art. You can check that out below:

Originally premiering in Japan last August, with limited screenings in other regions on September 25, 2018, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes became the 10th highest grossing anime film ever, outperformed releases like The Nun and The Predator the week of its limited release, and won the 2018 Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Movie from ComicBook.com.

[H/T Crunchyroll]