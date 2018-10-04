‘My Hero Academia’ Hits New Box-Office Milestone

The first film from the My Hero Academia folks, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, looks to be truly embracing the spirit of “PLUS ULTRA” as it has recently surpassed $5 million at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned a domestic gross of $5,117,633 as of October 2nd. Given that it’s only opened as part of limited showings, that’s a pretty respectable number. It puts the film at #2 all-time domestic gross for anime films here behind the 2015 film Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’, which reportedly earned a domestic gross of $8,008,363 during its run. Two Heroes replaced the hit film Your Name, which had earned $5,017,246 under the same specifics.

Funimation describes My Hero Academia: Two Heroes as follows:

“The anime smash hit that’s swept the world now makes its debut on the big screen! Our favorite young hero-in-training is in for a wild ride when villains threaten the artificial moving city, I-Island.

Deku and All Might receive an invitation to I-Expo, the world’s leading exhibition of Quirk abilities and hero item innovations!Amid the excitement, sponsors, and pros from all over, Deku meets Melissa, a girl who is Quirkless just like he once was. Suddenly, I-Expo’s top-of-the-line security system gets hacked by villains, and a sinister plan is set in motion. It’s a serious threat to hero society, and one man holds the key to it all—the symbol of peace, All Might.”

Though the limited run of the film was initially truly limited, additional showings continue through this weekend. If you’re interested in seeing the film in theaters before it leaves, head to Funimation’s website in order to search for and buy tickets.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English-language release since 2015.