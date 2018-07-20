‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Reveals U.S. Release Date

My Hero Academia‘s first movie is one of the biggest movie events of the year for series fans, and the excitement for it has gone up even more so after the film had it’s world premiere at Anime Expo 2018, and was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans. This includes Comicbook.com’s own Megan Peters, who stated it “may be the best superhero film [she] has ever seen.”

But when can fans in the West see the film? Funimation has announced that My Hero Academia: Two Heroes announced that the film will premiere in the United States and Canada on September 25.

For a special five day run in theaters on September 25,26,27,29 and October 2, the film will screen the English dub on September 25, 27, and 29, and the Japanese language release with English subtitles on September 26, and October 2 in over 400 theaters across the United States and Canada. You can check out more information on the film’s official website.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is scheduled to release in Japan August 3rd, and in the United States and Canada this September. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.