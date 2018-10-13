This ‘My Hero Academia’ Art Imagines Uravity’s Pro Hero Look

In the My Hero Academia fandom, one particularly amusing pastime is wondering just what the students of U.A. High School might look like as Pro Heroes in the future. In this case, one artist has imagined what everyone’s favorite lighter-than-air girl might look like as a professional, and it’s pretty glorious.

Reddit user onughost recently shared their take on Ochaco Uraraka — whose hero name is Uravity — as a Pro Hero. You can check out the fan art via the Reddit embed below:

The biggest difference, of course, is that Uravity is seemingly older here, which makes sense given that the main group of characters from My Hero Academia are still in school and not working as Pro Heroes. In theory, once they graduate in a couple years, they’ll become Pro Heroes. So, it’ll be a little bit still. Her hair appears to be longer, and her helmet and legs have been significantly upgraded, but the vast majority of changes are in line with what one might imagine constant improvements would produce.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.