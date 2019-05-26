My Hero Academia Spin-Off Surprises With Heroic All Might Rescue

My Hero Academia‘s spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has been in the midst of its most intense arc yet as a new villain has attacked a tower full on innocent civilians and notable pro heroes. This has left Captain Celebrity on the brink of death, and a whole new problem arose when the tower suddenly exploded and started careening toward the ground.

But because My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes place years before the start of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, it has a powerful hero in play with All Might, who still has complete use of One For All at this point. The latest chapter fully unleashed All Might’s power and showcased a pretty heroic rescue.

Chapter 54 of the series begins shortly before the explosion at the end of Chapter 53, and Detective Tsukauchi (whose sister is currently in the Tokyo Sky Egg tower) calls All Might because the situation has gotten worse. He was holding back because he didn’t want to involve the top hero in a situation not really worth his time. But when the tower explodes, Tsukauchi cries out and asks All Might to save his sister.

Hearing Tsukauchi cry out, All Might instantly flies from the office building he was in miles away, and shouts out his “I Am Here” catchphrase. He catches the falling tower, and punches it away. He then, in that same instant, clears out the area below of people in danger and even stops for a hilarious selfie before catching the tower before it hits the ground.

All Might then sets the tower down in a safe place, and the situation seems to be resolved though the current villain seems to be going into a rage as the chapter came to an end. It was a good day for Koichi though, who got All Might to sign his special All Might hoodie. With All Might’s new powerless state in the original series, it’s great to to get another opportunity to see just how strong All Might was in his prime.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. It’s written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”