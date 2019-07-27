My Hero Academia Slips In Clever Avengers Tribute

My Hero Academia has taken the world by storm, not just supplying fans with an anime series, a manga offering, video games, and feature length films, but also a number of manga spin offs. The most prominent currently is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes which is currently on its 58th chapter. The spin-off series takes a step away from the students of UA Academy and goes into the story of a number of vigilantes looking to use their quirks to stop crime one their own unique paths.

The page from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes shows off a subtle nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the character Makoto stating that she will be studying abroad in the United States at a very familiar looking college:

Avengers Tower was originally made following the first Avengers movie, with Tony Stark creating it to be the “Stark Tower” but changing it to house the team proper following the uniting of the several Marvel heroes. During the events of the sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, the locale of the team changed from the tower to an installation that was subsequently destroyed during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes follows the story of Koichi Haimawari attempting to fight crime with the veteran hero, Knuckleduster. The young man has the ability to “slide and glide”, creating a sense of super speed that allows him to maneuver effortlessly while stopping crimes. While there has been no announcement that an anime series would be created to interpret the events of the manga, we’re sure that that eventuality is coming at some point in the future considering the steam rolling popularity of the My Hero Academia series overall.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.