My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Drops Massive Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia‘s big spin-off is setting the stage for its finale as Vigilantes has taken itself further into its final arc with the latest chapter of the series. Unlike other arcs of the past, this arc has focused quite a bit on Pop Step as she’s trying to deal with the news that Koichi plans to retire from his work as The Crawler after he’s done with school. Because of this, she’s now finding herself contending with her romantic feelings for him (and a new love triangle to boot) and is trying to become her own person as a result.

Chapter 71 of the series brings the series’ final battle more into focus as Pop Step now finds herself trapped in a terrible place. After being tricked by the villain Number 6 in disguise, the latest chapter of the series has brought her into a deadly cliffhanger as Pop Step is stuck in a room full of corpses as Koichi is none the wiser.

Ever since Pop Step found out that Makoto also has feelings for Koichi, she’s been pushed to figure out how she feels about him as well. Because of this, she’s been too embarrassed to make any move on that front and has been avoiding him at every turn. This has caused her to look inward, and she’s been trying on her own to get her music career going again and performs songs in the street. It’s here she came across a mysterious manager.

After growing close with him, it was revealed that this managed was actually the villain Number 6 in disguise. This came to a head in Chapter 71 as he tells her that she should come and visit his own secret hideout, but soon takes her to a rundown building. As she walks into the dark room, Number 6 pushes her in and locks the door behind her. It’s dark, but she quickly finds a pile of corpses in the corner as the chapter comes to a close.

Number 6 has been popping up throughout the series thus far, and now that it's the final arc it seems that it's finally the time for Koichi to face him outright. Will he save Pop Step? Will he even notice her missing?

The series is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”