My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Crossover Sees Deku And Crawler Team-Up

Studio BONES has a lot on its plate in 2025, with a major entry for the studio being the brand-new anime adaptation for Gachiakuta. Of course, the lion’s share of attention that the production house will be receiving for the My Hero Academia franchise. On top of releasing the eighth and final season of UA Academy’s main series this fall, BONES is also planning to adapt the shonen superhero series spin-off next month in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. To help celebrate this major year, the anime studio has brought together Deku and Crawler in a major crossover for the ages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deku and Crawler did meet in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes but the two have never gone into battle with one another. While Koichi Haimawari might be the star of the shonen spin-off, he has a long way to go to stand toe-to-toe with Izuku Midoriya thanks to the power of One For All. Crawler’s Quirk allows him to “glide” along any surface and his story is one that sees the hero operating outside of the traditional crime fighter route of Hero Society. Rather than training at U.A. Academy, Koichi operates outside of the law and his side story will have big implications for the main series.

My Hero Academia: Deku x Crawler

To get fans hyped for My Hero Academia’s future in 2025, Studio BONES has released a new promo poster that sees Crawler and Deku leaping into battle. At present, Vigilantes has not confirmed if the spin-off will receive multiple seasons but there is plenty of material from the manga to potentially give fans years of stories. This would mean that Crawler’s story might continue following the main series’ anime finale, giving viewers the option to experience a new side of Class 1-A’s world that wasn’t seen before.

studio bones

Why Vigilantes Is Worth Your Time

On top of presenting an interesting story revolving around Crawler and his outlaw comrades, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes gives fans of the main series some major lore. In several storylines, the spin-off takes the opportunity to focus on the earlier days of the likes of Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, All Might, Mirko, and many others. One storyline in particular focuses on Aizawa and Oboro’s friendship at UA Academy, with the latter eventually transforming into the League of Villains member, Kurogiri. This arc might not be a part of Vigilantes’ first season but it will give some meaningful context to some of the events in the final season of the main series.

While Vigilantes is a part of the My Hero Academia universe, it was not made by series creator Kohei Horikoshi. Creators Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court first started the manga spin-off in 2016, eventually bringing it to a close with a satisfying ending in 2022. Spanning around six years, UA Academy fans are in for a wild ride when the anime adaptation arrives next year.

Want to stay up to date with UA Academy? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.