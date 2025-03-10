My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Confirms Streaming Home With New Trailer, Poster

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is the big anime franchise heading a new wave of anime coming in the Spring 2025 anime season, and now fans know where to tune in as its streaming home has finally been locked down with a new trailer and poster. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is coming this Spring with a brand new take on the My Hero Academia world. While fans are waiting on the final season of the main series, this special spinoff will be showcasing a hero world years before what we got to see with Izuku Midoriya in action with the original series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes place years before the events of the main series, and follows a trio of underground heroes who illegally start fighting criminals to protect their town when the heroes don’t show up. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be officially premiering on April 7th, and it’s now been confirmed (via press release) that the anime will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside their initial premiere in Japan. To celebrate, you can check out the newest trailer for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes in the video above and new poster below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be making its debut on April 7th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits. The anime will be directed by Kenichi Suzuki for Bones Film with Yosuke Kuroda returning from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts, Takahiko Yoshida overseeing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi. The opening theme has been revealed with this new trailer too, “Kekka Orai,” as performed by Kocchi no Kento.

As for the voice cast, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes currently includes the likes of Shuichiro Umeda as Koichi Haimawari (aka The Crawler), Ikumi Hasegawa as Kazuho Haneyama (aka Pop Step), Yasuhiro Mamiya as Iwao Oguro (aka Knuckleduster), Kenta Miyake as All Might, Junichi Suwabe as Eraserhead, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Present Mic, Akeno Watanabe as Midnight, and Masamichi Kitada as Ingenium. New additions to the voice cast include Sayaka Sembongi as Kuin Hachikusa, Kohsuke Toriumi as Soga Kugizaki, and Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Naomasa Tsukauchi.

What Is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes About?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes kicks off a huge year for the franchise as My Hero Academia will be returning for the final season of its anime later this Fall. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes showcases more of what Japan looked like before the hero world was at the level seen in Izuku Midoriya’s time in Class 1-A, and young people like Koichi decide to take things into their own hands when their neighborhood is overrun by crime. Because of this, fans also get to see some of the lesser known pro heroes in action.

This includes even more of heroes like All Might at their full strength compared to what was seen in the original series. As for what to expect from the story, Toho teases My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as such, “Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!”

Will you be checking out My Hero Academia: Vigilantes when it premieres this April? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!