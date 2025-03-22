My Hero Academia Season 8 Shares New Trailer, Poster for Final Season

Play video

My Hero Academia is now in the works on returning for Season 8, and the anime is celebrating with a new look at what’s to come in the final season of the series. My Hero Academia Season 7 set the stage for the grand finale with the final war between the heroes and villains. Through the episodes, fans have seen some key battles come to an end against some of the biggest villains in the series overall. But with the end of the season, My Hero Academia left fans on a pretty big cliffhanger for the true climax on the way.

Shortly after the end of My Hero Academia Season 7, it was officially announced that My Hero Academia would be returning for Season 8. The real surprise of the matter, however, was also the fact that Season 8 would be serving as the final season of the TV anime overall. Now as we all eagerly await to see how the My Hero Academia anime is readying to bring it all to its end, the anime is getting fans one step closer with a cool new teaser trailer that you can check out in the video above. You can also check out the new poster featuring Deku and Shigaraki below.

What to know for My Hero Academia Season 8

My Hero Academia Season 8 will be making its debut some time in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime season, but has yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. Officially dubbed as My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, the anime will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it premieres alongside its new episodes that will be dropping weekly in Japan. The anime will be featuring a returning staff and voice cast when it returns for the final season as well.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning to handle the series’ scripts, with Kenji Nagasaki as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. It’s going to be picking up right from where it all left off at the end of the seventh season, so you’re going to want to be sure you’re fully caught up for the climax. And you can find all seven seasons streaming with Crunchyroll while we wait.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

This won’t be the only new My Hero Academia anime release that fans will get to see over the course of the year, however. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be making its official TV debut on April 7th in Japan, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it premieres. This new anime is set years before the events of the main series, but is a crucial piece of the overall puzzle for the franchise as it features some big events that only got briefly teased in the original series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be kicking off a big year for the franchise as fans eager for more My Hero Academia should check it out to get a whole new look at the hero world. This series showcases new looks at heroes at the prime of their careers like All Might in action, and will be a fun way to get ready for what’s to come in the grand finale of the main anime series hitting this Fall.