‘My Hero Academia’ Just Leveled Up its Kamehameha Reference

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off that makes as many pop culture references as its main series, and fans have noticed how the latest shout out references Dragon Ball Z‘s famous Kamehameha Wave.

The latest chapter takes it to the next level as Koichi prepares to launch his fully charged ultimate move, taking on the same pose as Goku and the others often do when using the Kamehameha.

The latest chapter sees Koichi try and save pro-hero Eraserhead, who had been knocked back by a pop-up villain with a quirk that’s steadily growing stronger. Using his Slide and Glide quirk in a different way allows Koichi to shoot off little energy blasts from the palm of his hand, but his ultimate move needs bit of charging.

When Eraserhead works with the vigilantes to stop the villain, one of the maneuvers has Aizawa bind the villain and cover its eyes. When it’s released, Koichi is seen charging his quirk in the “Kamehameha Wave” pose. It’s point blank range, and fully charged, and the last panel of the chapter sees Koichi blast the energy from his hands.

Though it’s not fully revealed as of yet, as it’s being saved for the next chapter of the series, this will be a big moment for the series. Not only does it give Koichi an ultimate move, something that will greatly benefit his work as an unlicensed hero, but My Hero Academia will be that much closer to Dragon Ball Z.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. It’s written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi.

You can currently read some chapters of the series at Viz Media for free, and new volumes of the series are released every four months or so. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”