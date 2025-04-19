My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Preview Teases Koichi’s First Big Threat

Play video

My Hero Academa: Vigilantes is now airing its new episodes as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the preview for the next episode of the new anime series is teasing the first major threat coming Koichi Haimawari and the others’ way. This new spinoff series has been showing off how differently of an approach it has to the main My Hero Academia series’ hero world. The first couple of episodes had thrown into the deep end as he’s now having to deal with a much bigger problem around his neighborhood than he ever had expected to when he started being a nice helper around town.

As the first couple of episodes introduced the roster of main vigilantes that fans will get to follow as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes continues, it’s now time to start expanding on the major thread that this series will follow from this point forward.The previous tease of a mysterious drug amplifying quirks will be at the center of the first major arc of the series, and the preview for Episode 3 shares the first look at the first of these antagonists. Check out the preview for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 3 in the video above.

When Does My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 3 Come Out?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 3 is titled “Bee” and will be premiering in Japan on Monday, April 21st. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Koichi, who used to be known as ‘Mr. Nice Guy,’ has begun his vigilante activities as ‘The Crawler.’ Pop and Knuckle also start showing up at his house, and his daily life gradually becomes more lively. Meanwhile, Pop’s fan goes berserk when he uses a ‘trigger.’ The violent fan approaches Pop…” Much like those first episodes, Pop Step being such an icon around town is also going to bring more trouble Koichi’s way too.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is showing off what this hero world looked like years before the events of the main series, and that means there are just fewer pro heroes out in the field at all. Koichi started out just putting on his favorite All Might hoodie and helping people in small ways around town, but meeting Knuckleduster and Pop Step changed that as the two of them brought him into a much more dangerous world against drugged up criminals that will now begin to take shape in the coming episodes.

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Now that it’s airing new episodes as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, it’s the perfect time to catch up with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. You can now find the first couple of episodes, and each new episode as they air in Japan streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. The episodes will also be launched with an English dubbed release shortly after their initial release, so fans of the dub won’t have to wait too much longer to actually check out the new series for themselves.

My Hero Academia’s main TV anime series will be coming back for the eighth and final season of the series some time later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. This spinoff series is going to be crucial to fill in some of the gaps leftover from the original events from the series that only got teased a little bit. And at the same time, fans will get to meet some new hero favorites in the meantime so definitely check it out if you like the original.