‘My Hero Academia’ Finally Brings Back Knuckleduster

My Hero Academia is busy with its mainline canon these days, but the series is not limited to Kohei Horikoshi’s manga. In fact, the franchise has a thriving spin-off going on, and it seems Vigilantes has brought a fan-favorite hero back.

Yes, that’s right. Everyone, it is time you met up with Knuckleduster yet again.

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes went live with a new chapter, and it was there fans met Knuckleduster once more. The character has been missing-in-action for some time now, leaving fans to wonder where the surly vigilante hopped off to. As it turns out, China is where the guy went, and he didn’t even try to keep his arrival lowkey.

Pursuing information about a Quirk drug, Knuckleduster made his way to China where he referred to himself as a simple “traveler” who is “taking some time off.” When the hero is forced to fight off some goons, the local are quick to recognize him as a former Pro Hero called Hyper Quadfist, and it seems everyone in China thought Knuckleduster had died.

“No way! He’s supposed to be dead! Guy got his face split and Quirk stolen,” one of the henchmen said.

Of course, Knuckleduster is still alive, and it seems there is a lot about the guy fans have to learn. Not only did the hero appear to be a professional at one point, but his Quirk was stolen from him. Eraserhead was the first to confirm the man’s Quirkless status awhile back, leaving fans curious as to how Knuckleduster lost his Acceleration. For now, the mystery lives on, but many are beginning to wonder if the hero had a run-in with All For One at some point during his travels.

