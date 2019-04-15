‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Its Funniest Attack Name Yet

My Hero Academia is enjoying its anime break, but the same cannot be said for its manga. With Kohei Horikoshi overseeing the main series, the story’s spin-off is doing just as well without him. And for those curious, it turns out the Vigilantes prequel has got some Horikoshi-approved jokes as well.

This weekend, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes put out a new chapter. It was there fans caught up with Crawler, and the student vigilante wound up stepping in to save Captain Celebrity for an experimental nomu.

Of course, the American hero didn’t think he needed any help, but Crawler cared to disagree. The young man told Captain Celebrity he could help hold off the creature… with the most hilariously named attack.

“If my projectiles can make these fists go boom, you don’t need to eat those attacks,” Crawler says.

“Ultimate Rapid Fire Combo: The Crawler’s Shooty-Go-Blam-Blam-Blam-Blam-Blam!!”

So, there you go. If you thought All Might had the best attack names with Detroit Smash, then you may want to rethink his title. After all, Crawler is real close to challenging All Might to a name-off, and there is no guarantee about who will win.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

