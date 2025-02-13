My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Hypes New Characters in Latest Promo: Watch

My Hero Academia’s eighth and final anime season is set to hit the ground floor running later this year but this is far from the only thing that UA Academy fans have to look forward to. This April, Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero shonen universe is expanding on the small screen with the release of its first anime spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Rather than focusing on any of the students of the crime fighter school, the side story is one that will explore the lives of those heroes operating outside of the law. With three new trailers, Studio Bones has shown anime fans the stars of the spin-off who might become anime household names.

To start, the main character of Vigilantes is a young crime fighter named Crawler. While not having the ability of Quirks like All For One and One For All, Koichi Haimawari is putting his super powers to good use as “Slide and Glide” allows him to have some serious versatility on the battlefield. Pop Step, one of Crawler’s strongest allies, has an equally bizarre power set in that she can jump exceptionally high and land without taking damage. Finally, the strongest member of the team, Knuckleduster, has a secret when it comes to his abilities that we’ll refrain from sharing here, but the “Batman” of the spin-off is a showstopper.

Pop Step, Crawler, and Knuckle Duster Assemble

Studio Bones has released three new trailers that shine a spotlight on the Vigilantes and their side quest. Taking place some time before the main series finale, anime fans will have the opportunity to also see some major heroes back in action and in their prime. Top level crime fighters like All Might, Eraserhead, Present Mic, and Midnight will be featured, and should the series continuing past its first season, we might just see some wild flashbacks that help flesh out major events from UA Academy’s past.

The Difference of Vigilantes

While this side story might take place in Deku’s universe, it was not helmed by My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi. Vigilantes was created by writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and artist Betten Court, running for quite a few chapters before also ending its series. Based on the amount of installments the spin-off had, it is possible for Vigilantes to continue past the main anime’s grand finale though that will depend on the reception to Crawler, Knuckle Duster, and Pop Step.

When it comes to stories taking place after My Hero Academia’s main conclusion, Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t hinted at Deku and company making a comeback. However, Studio Bones hasn’t confirmed whether there will be more movies under the shonen series’ umbrella so we might see some brand new stories in Hero Society.

Want to see what the future has in store for the Vigilantes? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.