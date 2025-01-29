My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Goes Back To The Past With New Prequel Preview

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might focus on crime fighters operating outside of the law, but anime fans might be surprised as to when this story takes place. While the eighth and final season of the television series is arriving later this year, the anime focusing on Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckle Duster will take fans back to the past for its adventure. Thanks to a new preview, not only will we have the opportunity to check out some of the top heroes in their earlier years, but some major characters that were killed thanks to the fight against All For One will be “resurrected” too boot.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might take place in the same universe as UA Academy but it was in fact not made by franchise creator Kohei Horikoshi. Instead, the spin-off was created by writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and artist Betten Court. Running for six years with fifteen volumes of its original manga, the series was one that could continue for multiple seasons and run past the conclusion of the main anime adaptation if Studio Bones so chooses. Not only does the story revolve around the three main vigilantes in the recent past, but the side story also ventures far back into the past to follow the likes of Eraserhead, Present Mic, and Midnight in their far younger days.

Back To The Class 1-A Past

The very fact that All Might is featured in the promotional material for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is proof enough that the spin-off takes place in the past, though you might be surprised at the other faces slated to appear. Midnight, for example, died in the fight against All For One in My Hero Academia’s sixth season and another big hero from the past is slated to appear. Tensei Iida, older brother to Tenya Iida, also is featured here, with the side story planning to show him in action before he suffered a terrifying fate at the hands of the Hero Killer Stain.

While Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckle Duster might not be a part of UA Academy, the trio of heroes makes good with their Quirks, or lack thereof, when it comes to entering the playing field. This spin-off might not feature Deku and his classmates but it is an important one to check out for fans of the main series as it will reveal some shocking details about some of your favorite heroes and villains. You can check out the new posters released by Studio Bones below.

My Hero Academia: How Will The Franchise Move Forward?

At this point, it seems likely that Vigilantes will “outlive” the main series as it has more than enough material to give it a second season. With the main My Hero Academia anime ending later this year, this doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll never see Deku and company on the screen again. At present, Studio BONES has been quiet on whether a new movie will take place in the shonen universe though following the success of My Hero Academia: You’re Next but the possibility is there. Without going into spoiler territory for the series finale, My Hero Academia could give us some wild theatrical stories in the future.

Want to see what other surprises that My Hero Academia has in store for anime fans?