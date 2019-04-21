‘My Hero Academia’ Uncovers A Tense Terrorist Attack

It has taken some time, but it seems My Hero Academia is ready to explore a big arc with its spin-off. The team behind Vigilantes has been busy as of late, and its latest arc made it all the more so with a rather tense terrorist attack now underway.

It turns out a mysterious villain whose been hanging around the series is ready to wreck Captain Celebrity. The U.S. hero is preparing to head home after a stint in Japan, but the Scarred Villain decided to launch an all-out attack against the man in hopes he would die.

With a proto Nomu fighting on his behalf, the Scarred Villain is ready to take collateral if it means killing Captain Celebrity. The chapter begins with the Nomu playing with the Pro Hero, things got even more tense as a slew of heroes and citizens were trapped high above the Tokyo skyline. The Scarred Villain sits below to watch the mayhem unfold.

“That EMP blast should’ve crashed all electronics,” the villain is heard saying. “We can’t have anyone interrupting the captain’s fight, after all.”

As the battle continues, fans discover the terrorist attack is meant to make a message. If this Nomu can take out Captain Celebrity, then the damage it could do to others is hard to imagine. However, Crawler steps in to help the older man, leaving fans to root for the heroic pair as they take on the monsters which will one day challenge All Might at U.A. Academy.

So, were you surprised by this My Hero Academia terrorist attack? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

