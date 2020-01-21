My Hero Academia Reveals the Villains of Season 4B

Following the devastating events of the Overhaul arc, My Hero Academia is looking to lighten things up with a story arc that gives the heroes a much needed break. With Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A reeling from the effects of the latest mission, UA Academy has announced that the school will be participating in a “Cultural Festival” wherein the students are able to relax and show off some of their skills that take place outside of the world of professional heroes. Unfortunately for them, not everything is going to be a cake walk as two brand new villains are coming their way to disrupt the party. Meet Gentle and La Brava!

Overhaul himself was looking to change the world to benefit both himself and the criminal organization of the Yakuza, whereas Gentle is looking for something far different: fame. Not attempting to destroy the world of heroes, Gentle is looking to create a name for himself that will echo through the ages and his young sidekick, La Brava, is following him every step of the way. While we won’t go too deep down the road of spoilers, rest assured that Gentle’s background is an interesting one for sure.

Gentle’s Quirk allows him to turn anything he comes into contact with into an elastic, rubbery version of itself, much like Trish’s Spice Girl Stand from the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. La Brava, on the other hand, acts as the perfect sidekick as her quirk powers up Gentle based on how much she loves her boss and rest assured, she is quite fond of him.

Following the loss of Lemillion’s powers and the death of Sir Nighteye at the hands of Overhaul, Deku and company could definitely use some rest and relaxation, though the world of villains never sleeps in My Hero Academia and rest assured that while this story may not be as dark as the first half of season four, it will still give the heroes of Class 1-A a serious challenge to deal with.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.