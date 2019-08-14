My Hero Academia Voice Actress Reveals Most Difficult Part Of Voicing Hagakure

The character of Hagakure in My Hero Academia hasn’t exactly stood out from the crowd, but here is a very good reason for that. As you may know, the Invisible Girl’s quirk keep her invisible at all times, presenting both advantages in her heroic life and disadvantages in her normal one. Looking like a floating outfit instead of a student of UA Academy, we had the opportunity to chat with the Japanese voice actor for Hagakure about how she approaches the character and how her unique quirk changes the way she delivers dialogue.

Kaori Nazuka: “As far as Hagakure goes, she has no facial expressions, so I try to imagine what she looks like during dialogue.

*Mimics Hands and Movement*

Mt. Lady has a condescending kind of aura… but she’s not really hated. That contrast is how I differentiate the characters.”

Aside from simply being invisible, Hagakure doesn’t have too many other “aces up her sleeve” to speak of which makes her just as vulnerable in a fight as nearly any other quirkless citizen, outside of her “ultimate ability” which reflects light through her invisible body temporarily blinding opponents in her vicinity. Another notch against her is the fact that she has to remove all of her clothes in order to be totally invisible, though we’ll see if any amount of training has assisted the Invisible Girl in terms of keeping up with her other UA Academy classmates.

With all the young heroes facing some of the most dangerous threats they’ve ever seen in the upcoming fourth season of My Hero Academia which follows the Overhaul arc, it’ll be all hands on deck in terms of battling both the League of Villains and the new Yakuza based antagonists.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.