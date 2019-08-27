My Hero Academia Reveals What Was in Hawks’ Bag

My Hero Academia‘s current arc has been squarely focused on Shigaraki and the League of Villains as they fought against the powerful Meta Liberation Army. But there’s been a curious plot building in the background as the number two hero, Hawks, has been going undercover in order to figure out what the League of Villains has been planning. But in order to get a meeting with the League themselves, Hawks had to kill one of his fellow pro heroes to show his loyalty to the cause.

This lead to a mysterious fate for fellow pro hero Best Jeanist, which saw him caught in an explosion, and fans had assumed that the bag Hawks was seen carrying shortly after had Jeanist himself inside. After some waiting, the latest chapter finally showed what Hawks has been carrying around this whole time.

In Chapter 240, there’s a flashback revealed Hawks’ meet up with Dabi in which Dabi checks that Hawks actually went through with his given mission. Hawks asks Dabi what they were doing in Deika (as the new League and Meta Liberation Army mashup has doctored the events of what really went down), but Dabi deflects this once it’s revealed that Best Jeanist’s body has been in Hawks’ bag.

Dabi questions whether or not this is Best Jeanist, but decides to let Hawks into their upcoming meeting because it’s clear that he killed someone. With that line, now there’s a question of whether or not this is actually Best Jeanist himself. With a world like My Hero Academia, there might be a character would could craft a faux corpse like this. Although this does seems like Hawks is indeed walking down a villainous path, it’s clear by his inner monologue that he’s not.

Hawks is currently worried about how much stronger the League of Villains is now that Shigraki has amassed the power of the Meta Liberation Army, and those aren’t the thoughts of someone who killed a fellow hero. But regardless, it seems things are running full speed again as Hawks is running out of time to make a move before the Paranormal Liberation Front does.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.