My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Tickets Will Go on Sale Soon

My Hero Academia has wrapped its fifth season, and soon, fans will get the chance to watch its latest film in theaters. If you did not hear the news, the anime is bringing its third film stateside this October ahead of Halloween, so netizens are waiting anxiously to secure their tickets. And if you happen to be one of them, well – you will not need to wait much longer.

Funimation confirmed the pre-sale for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission tickets will open on October 1st. Fans will be able to nab their tickets through Fandango, AMC, or other local theater chains screening the movie. Right now, Fandango has its landing page for the film ready to go, so fans can see what showtimes are available in their area ahead of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those curious about the screenings, My Hero Academia will show both dubbed and subbed. You will want to be sure you check out the right screening, so pay close attention to its language when booking a seat!

As for the movie itself, My Hero Academia‘s third feature is set during season five during Endeavor’s Internship arc. The story follows Izuku as he continues his training with Bakugo and Todoroki. The trio is brought on a global mission to keep a terrorist cell from wiping quirks from the face of the planet. So if you want to know more about the movie, you can find the synopsis for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission below:

“A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia.”

