Kagurabachi Sneaks In a Slick Jujutsu Kaisen Reference (And the Fans Love It)

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular series in recent times, with both the manga and anime breaking records with their success. The series, with its complex power system, intriguing cast, and short but captivating storyline, has received countless praises from fans worldwide. Even though the manga ended last year, the series has a wide and dedicated fanbase who are awaiting upcoming projects, including Season 3 of the anime. Hence, it wouldn’t be surprising if a series like that continues to inspire new manga, including Kagurabachi. Takeru Hokazono’s WSJ manga went viral as soon as it debuted and continues to rise in popularity through the present.

Following Chihiro Rokuhira, we see another new yet complex world as he struggles to get revenge for his father’s murder. Despite the difference in power systems and the plot, fans of both manga have pointed out several similarities before. Both series are considered dark shonen and set in modern Japan, and revolve around sorcery and mysterious powers. Although previously, there has been no direct confirmation that Kagurabachi was inspired by JJK. Hokazono mentioned that Naruto is a major influence behind his manga, and JJK is inspired by both Naruto and Bleach. However, Kagurabachi recently sneaks in a major Jujutsu Kaisen reference, and fans love it.

Kagurabachi Chapter 75 References One of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Most Iconic Scenes

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 from the Sendai Colony part of the Culling Game Arc is still one of the most iconic, yet a controversial moments in the series. Despite the cliffhanger of a three-way Domain Expansion, it didn’t work because the barriers of the individual domains were too fragile to withstand the clash of multiple domains. In Chapter 179, we see a gorgeous cover of Yuta, Ryu, and Uro activating their domains. The three-way battle between the sorcerers continue and it’s one of the biggest highlights of the arc. Luckily, fans will get to experience it in the highly-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

On the other hand, the ongoing Sword Bearer Assassination Arc of Kagurabachi introduces several new characters. Chihiro agrres to hand Shinuchi to the Kamunabi on the conditions that he joins the organisation. Meanwhile, Hishaku aims to kill the former wielders of the Enchanted Blades to render the blades in their possession usable.

In Chapter 74, the battle between Chihiro, Samura, and Hiruhiko is a lot similar to the popular JJK scene. By the end of the chapter, each of these characters activate their best attacks, leading to an epic cliffhanger. Chihiro is clashing with Hiruhiko, Samura’s sudden appearance is bad news for both sides. Despite wielding an ordinary blade, Samura has proven himself to be quite an exceptional swordsman, possibly even stronger than Chihiro, the wielder of one of the Enchanted Blades. Additionally, the Chapter 75 directly references the cover of JJK Chapter 179, which instantly became famous between both fandoms. Taking advantage of the chaos, the Hishaku finally make their move.

H/T: @Go_Jover