My Hero Academia Wows Fans With Latest Colored Cover Art

One of the coolest things about manga interpretations of popular anime franchises is that they manage to create entirely new environments and artistic styles for characters that fans have grown to know and love a certain way. Such is the case with the most recent chapter release for My Hero Academia that interprets Midoriya and several of his classmates in a new color style that sees them in a relaxed setting. Chapter 243 of the manga may usher in a brand new status quo for some of the characters, but this art work manages to catch the eye with its new take on the students of UA Academy.

Twitter User CDCubed commented on the cover for My Hero Academia, praising the cover for its use of color and comparing the cover with the subject matter that lies within the chapter itself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia trivia ch243: Nothing to say about this, really, but empirical evidence shows that using color pages in the first post in these threads results in much more engagement. People like color more than little b&w word bubbles. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/1gTE8rhwE8 — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) September 13, 2019

The most recent chapter of the popular superhero manga revisit Hawks as he is currently working under cover to better explore the inner workings of the newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front. Also, perhaps more central to the story overall, we see Midoriya, Bakugo and Todoroki begin their first day in learning from the #1 hero of Endeavor as part of their work studies.

The students of UA Academy have a tough time ahead for them, in both the manga and the anime coincidentally. In the anime’s upcoming fourth season, Midoriya and company will be fighting against the villainous Overhaul and the forces of the Yakuza. In the manga currently, the students are entering in new work studies to prepare them for the dangers of the real world, specifically when faced against the brand new unification of both the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains. Though it may be a tough time on both fronts, it gives reader some of the best Shonen stories out there in the market today!

What do you think of this recent cover for the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.