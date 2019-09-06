WWE Star Ricochet Has Discovered My Hero Academia

When you’re working in the hard hitting world of the WWE, it’s no wonder that you’d relate to the storylines and action taking place in the world of anime. Ricochet, one of the highest flying wrestlers within the WWE’s roster, has just finished taking in the biggest Shonen series in the world with Dragon Ball Super, and has sunk his teeth into the world of UA Academy with My Hero Academia. While still early into the franchise, stating that he has just finished watching the seventh episode, its clear that the story of Midoriya and his classmates has Trevor Mann hooked!

Ricochet posted the news of his latest obsession on his Official Twitter Account, breaking down just how far along he’s gotten in the super hero anime and giving a shout-out to Funimation, who licensed the series for American audiences to enjoy:

Finally finished Dragonball Super, so good!! Just started #MyHeroAcademia. Only on episode 7 and I’m hooked!! Thanks @FUNimation !! — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) September 4, 2019

Mann worked hard to finally become a part of the WWE, hitting the scene in various other wrestling endeavors as well as taking on the moniker of Prince Puma within the Lucha Underground series. Squaring off against opponents such as Mil Muertes, Pentagon Junior, and King Cuerno to name a few, the high flying turn buckler performed some of the most amazing moves that fans have ever witnessed in the ring. Sailing off the top rope, Ricochet clearly earned his spot in the biggest wrestling organization in the world today.

My Hero Academia is definitely a series that holds a lot in common with wrestling, including creating stories with plenty of drama and heavy hitting fights to hammer home the emotional impact. With flashy costumes and boisterous personalities, the world of All Might and Deku is one that would fit right into the real world antics of the WWE. Plenty of wrestlers in fact have taken an opportunity to dress as anime characters, with one of the most notable being when the tag team of the New Day hit the ring wearing Saiyan armor from the Dragon Ball franchise!

Ricochet also recently honored DC Comics by hitting the ring wearing full Nightwing regalia, clearly marking himself as a big fan of Batman’s former sidekick, Dick Grayson.

What do you think of Ricochet’s love of My Hero Academia? What other anime do you think the high flying wrestler should explore? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, UA Academy, and Ricochet!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.