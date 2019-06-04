My Hero Academia Fan Ages Up Yaoyorozu in a Spicy New Cosplay

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most popular series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump today, and a large part of that popularity is due to the wide variety of character designs. Characters are so distinct from one another that fans have their own favorites, and one such favorite stands above the others for one reason or another.

Momo Yaoyorozu quickly stood out for her hero costume, and fans have been wondering all along what an adult version would look like. Luckily, fans now have a good idea of this as one cosplay has aged Momo up in a particularly spicy way. Check it out below!

Momo Yaoyorozu from Boku No Hero Academia cosplay @SakimiChanArt ver!

gimme this op quirk so i can never leave my house 😤#八百万百 #僕のヒーローアカデミア pic.twitter.com/K0XowaykAM — K/DA Rinnie (@OfficialRinnieR) June 1, 2019

Inspired by a concept imagined by artist @SakimiChanArt (who you can find on Twitter here, but be wary of racy and NSFW art), Cosplay Artist @OfficialRinnieR (who you can find on Twitter here) ages up Momo Yaoyorozu, and it’s not that much different from what you would expect. Yaoyorzozu’s costume already requires her to show a lot of skin due to her Quirk needing to burn through the fat cells in her body, and this adult take on her really only spreads out the pouches around her waist for a more revealing look overall.

Another facet of Yaoyorozu’s Quirk that @OfficialRinnieR‘s cosplay brings up is that she really could be creating as many blades as she wants to. Yaoyorozu’s created all sorts of objects over the course of the series, but maybe it’s because she’s training to be a hero that she doesn’t use swords to harm others? Then again, she’s fired cannons and the like at foes. Either way, if this cosplay is anything close to Yaoyorozu’s final adult look in the official series, fans would surely be happy with it!

